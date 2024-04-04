WATCH: Lane Johnson gets in a workout with WWE star Seth Rollins ahead of Wrestlemania 40

Lane Johnson is one of the most charismatic players in the NFL, and the Eagles right tackle will indeed have options once his football career ends.

Johnson is a former Oklahoma Sooner and has a tight relationship with WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross.

During a previous sitdown with Trey Wingo on his “Half-Forgotten History” podcast, Johnson discussed the potential of a post-NFL wrestling career based on the projections of Jim Ross, who promised the Eagles a star shot if he ever wanted it.

“Jim Ross, J.R., was an announcer for the WWE. He was always at our games and he would just whisper in my ear every now and then, ‘hey, if football don’t work out, I got you a spot,’ ” Johnson explained. “So I feel like in my heart I want to be a wrestler, but we’ll see what happens when this football’s done. But, yeah, I would love to. It’s something you never have to grow up in, just seems like a lot of fun.”

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Johnson would be an imposing character. He could build a solid niche by leveraging his Texas roots and relationship with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Johnson and the Eagles are playing host to Wrestlemania 40, as the sport’s biggest event kicked out activities in Philadelphia and will commence with two days of action at Lincoln Financial Field.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre on night two and decided to hit the weights with Johnson ahead of Wrestlemania 40.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire