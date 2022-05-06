WATCH: Landon Collins kept his promise to Nick Saban

Today, former Alabama safety Landon Collins held true to a promise he made to Coach Nick Saban seven years ago. To get his degree.

While Saban is widely regarded as one of, if not the, greatest college football coaches of all-time, he is very involved in his players academic and professional lives. Even after seven years, Saban is holding Collins to his word because he wants to see him succeed on and off the football field.

Saban has always made it a point of emphasis for his players to get degrees, even if it means returning years later. It is really difficult to succeed in the NFL, and not everyone does, which is why it is important to have an education to fall back on.

The level of love that Saban has for his players is really quite unique, even if the media portrays Alabama as a factory that churns out players, not people.

Collins is the first member of his family to achieve this feat, and it is really great to see what this means for him and his family.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama players now in the NFL!

