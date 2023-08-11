WATCH: Landers catches touchdown in first preseason game

Derek Oxford

It didn’t take former Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers long to make some noise at the professional level.

On Thursday in Seattle’s 24-13 victory over Minnesota, Landers was targeted three times.

He turned one of those into a 30-yard touchdown.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, August 19, when they face the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire