WATCH: Landers catches touchdown in first preseason game

It didn’t take former Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers long to make some noise at the professional level.

On Thursday in Seattle’s 24-13 victory over Minnesota, Landers was targeted three times.

He turned one of those into a 30-yard touchdown.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, August 19, when they face the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field.

