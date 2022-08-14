Watch: Lance McCutcheon wins jump ball for 2nd TD in preseason debut

Welcome to the NFL, Lance McCutcheon.

While the undrafted rookie isn’t on a regular-season roster yet, he introduced himself to the world with a spectacular debut in the Rams’ preseason opener. McCutcheon caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the first half, one of the best catches of the preseason so far.

But he wasn’t done there. Later on, he came down with an 11-yard score on a jump ball from Bryce Perkins, simply boxing out the defender and using his big frame to make the catch. The touchdown put the Rams up 29-22 with 6:11 left in the game, continuing the rookie’s huge night at SoFi Stadium.

