Watch: Lance McCutcheon shakes Derek Stingley Jr. with smooth route

Lance McCutcheon made a name for himself against the Chargers last week, catching five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He picked up right where he left off in the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Texans, running a slick route to get open for a 22-yard gain.

And to make things even better, the route came against Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and the top rookie cornerback.

Here’s the sideline view of McCutcheon’s catch, which shows how open he was after beating Stingley in coverage.

If McCutcheon hasn’t already earned a roster spot, beating the best rookie cornerback in the NFL with a route like that will help.

