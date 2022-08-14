Watch: Lance McCutcheon makes spectacular leaping catch on 60-yard TD

It’s very early, but it’ll be tough for any Rams player to top this catch by rookie Lance McCutcheon for the play of the preseason. During the second quarter of the Rams’ preseason opener against the Chargers, Bryce Perkins chucked it deep to McCutcheon, who was covered by a defender.

But he went up and made a spectacular leaping catch over the cornerback, and then broke a two-man tackle to clear a path to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.

It might be the play of the preseason anywhere in the NFL so far.

