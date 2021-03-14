Watch LaMelo, Charlotte tie NBA record, drain 11 threes in one quarter

Charlotte started red hot against Toronto.

The Hornets tied an NBA record by hitting 11 threes in the first quarter against Toronto, racing out to a 44-24 lead. LaMelo Ball had a couple of them.

LaMelo kept hitting threes in the second quarter for Charlotte, and he threw in a spin move.

