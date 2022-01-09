Watch LaMelo Ball throw half-court, no-look bounce pass for dunk
This is an assist of the year candidate.
LaMelo Ball tipped the ball to himself, caught it, then threw a no-look bounce pass from halfcourt to Mason Plumlee for the dunk.
LaMelo threw a DIME on this play 😳 pic.twitter.com/TOmo8CBQt5
That wasn’t LaMelo’s only highlight of the night; he was in spin mode and making the Bucks’ defense pay.
Charlotte beat the Bucks 114-106 with Terry Rozier leading the way, scoring 28 and sticking the dagger in with a late three.
