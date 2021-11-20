Watch LaMelo Ball put on a show, score 32 in Hornets fifth straight win

Charlotte is hot, having won five in a row and going 4-0 on a homestand that was capped off Friday night with a win over the Pacers.

LaMelo Ball put on a show for the home fans before the team heads out on the road.

Ball had a season-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds and eight assists. But it wasn’t just the numbers, it was the way he was getting the numbers. Like the moves on this 3 ball.

LaMelo broke out the moves on this triple 👀 pic.twitter.com/22ji4eKiI8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2021

Or him muscling it to the hoop.

Ball has taken on more of the offense this season and is averaging 19.6 points and 7.5 assists a game, both numbers up from last season.

Ball had some help in the win, Gordon Hayward scored 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16. Jeremy Lamb had 23 points to lead Indiana.

