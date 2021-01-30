Watch LaMelo Ball’s monster putback dunk on Domantas Sabonis’ head

Not all of LaMelo Ball‘s highlight plays are passes.

Ball has some hops, too, and he showed it off with a putback dunk on the head of Domantas Sabonis.

That. Is. Nasty.

Ball finished the game with 16 points and seven assists, and that combined with 19 each from P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier, the Hornets beat the Pacers 108-105.

