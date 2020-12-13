WATCH: LaMelo Ball grabs 10 rebounds, hands out four assists in preseason debut

Jacob Rude
·1 min read

LaMelo Ball made his preseason debut for the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. While the Hornets ended a nine-month layoff between games, Ball’s break between games lasted over a year with his last game coming on Nov. 31, 2019, for the Illawarra Hawks.

Despite the extended layoff, Ball hardly missed a beat on the night, save for struggles shooting the ball. Ball’s final stat line off the bench was zero points on 0-of-5 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 shooting from deep, four assists, 10 rebounds and four turnovers.

Ball’s assists total may have been low but they were memorable. His full-court, one-handed assist to Bismack Biyombo was reminiscent of his older brother Lonzo. His behind-the-back pass to Miles Bridges was as flashy and smooth as any assist comes.

The Hornets would go on to lose the game 111-100 despite a 22-0 run in the first quarter.

Ball will certainly have better scoring nights this season but for an unofficial debut performance, it will be a memorable one.

