WATCH: LaMelo Ball flirts with triple-double in win over Lonzo, Pelicans
LaMelo Ball got both the victory in the personal battle with Lonzo on Friday and the victory in the win column. In fact, LaMelo finished just one assist shy of a historic triple-double that would have seen him become the youngest to ever do so.
Instead, he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Hornets overcame an 18-point first-half deficit with a 71-point second half to win 118-110 on the night.
Neither Lonzo nor LaMelo was efficient on the night shooting the basketball. LaMelo finished 4-of-11 from the field and 1-of-5 on 3-pointers while Lonzo was 2-of-8 overall and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.
However, Lonzo finished with just three assists and two rebounds and had a plus-minus of -7 in 37 minutes while LaMelo was +5 in his 26 minutes off the bench.
Gordon Hayward of Charlotte and Zion Williamson of New Orleans shared game-high scoring honors with 26 points apiece.
