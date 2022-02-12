WATCH: LaMelo Ball drops 31 points and 12 assists vs. Pistons
LaMelo Ball is proving why he should have been named an All-Star prior to being an injury replacement.
On Friday night, the Hornets blew past the Pistons, 141-119, to snap their six-game losing streak.
Alongside Terry Rozier’s 25-point triple-double, it was LaMelo who led the way for Charlotte.
Ball finished with 31 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, and 4 steals on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point range.
Check out the highlights below from LaMelo’s great performance.
