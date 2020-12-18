LaMelo Ball shot 3-of-15 through his first two preseason games, including 2-of-9 from three. His floor vision and passing skills were on display, but the shot needs work.

Ball was firing away in his third preseason game and ended the night with 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting, and an impressive 4-of-9 from three. The form is still funky, but Thursday night against Orlando the shot went in.

James Borrego on LaMelo Ball: "He just oozes confidence." — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) December 18, 2020

Ball is going to have the ball in his hands and plenty of chances to shoot this season because teams will dare him until he can knock it down consistently. Ball will get even more opportunities to start the season with Gordon Hayward sidelined with a fractured hand.

The Hornets may not win a lot of games this season, but they will be fun to watch with Ball, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham, and plenty of athleticism

Check out more on the Charlotte Hornets

PBT Podcast: What does Washington need to do to keep Bradley Beal? Eastern... Charlotte Gordon Hayward suffers hand fracture, officially now day-to-day Predicting Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player and other NBA awards

Watch LaMelo Ball drain a threes, put up 18 points, 5 assists against Magic originally appeared on NBCSports.com