WATCH: LaMelo Ball’s behind-the-back pass sets up Miles Bridges for windmill dunk

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are becoming quite the exciting tandem. The pairing has hit the ground running in Charlotte, first showcasing their connection during the preseason before continuing it off the bench during the regular season.

Seen as the energetic bench duo for the Hornets, injuries to Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington forced the pair into the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sixers. Even in different roles, Ball and Bridges had their highlight moments.

Midway through the second quarter, Ball found Bridges on the breakaway with a behind-the-back pass and Bridges did the rest, throwing down a windmill dunk to finish off the exciting fastbreak.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, nobody had assisted Bridges more than Ball this season, setting up the high-flyer 23 times. Of those 23 assists, 13 of those ended in dunks. None of the previous 23, though, were quite as nice as Wednesday’s.