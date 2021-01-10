Watch LaMelo Ball become youngest player in NBA history to have triple-double

Only two teenagers had ever recorded a triple-double in NBA history: Luka Doncic and Markelle Fultz.

Saturday 19-year-old LaMelo Ball joined them and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, helping lift Charlotte past Atlanta Hawks 113-105. Ball is 177 days younger than Fultz.

Ball shot 9-of-13 overall and 3-of-5 from three, and he was +18 for the game.

LaMelo Ball comes off the bench to tally his first career triple-double! #AllFly @MELOD1P: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST pic.twitter.com/IHwfedr9G4 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2021

LaMelo came within one assist short of a triple-double the night before when he outplayed his brother Lonzo in a Charlotte win over New Orleans.

Ball was the No. 3 pick by Charlotte in the 2020 NBA Draft, and if he continues playing like this it will be hard to keep him out of the starting lineup.

Atlanta started the season hot but has had some internal tension between stars John Collins and Trae Young, and the Hawks have now dropped four straight.

