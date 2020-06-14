WATCH: Lamar Jackson's beach football game will make Ravens fans hold their breath

Ravens fans, look away.

Lamar Jackson posted a video on his Instagram story of him playing beach football on Sunday, and the reigning MVP quarterback was seen doing what he does best: scrambling and avoiding defenders. However, what happened at the end of the video will make the entire Baltimore brass hold their collective breath.

As Jackson ran along the sand, a jet ski was parked in his way. The 23-year-old quarterback then proceeded to flip over the jet ski, landing in the shallow water.

Jackson appeared to be fine, getting up and smiling before the video cut off. However, based on the footage, the quarterback should be thankful that he's not injured.

As the franchise quarterback, Jackson must be protected at all costs. Remember, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract now prohibits him from playing basketball and numerous other athletic activities during the offseason after a video of him playing pickup hoops went viral last February.

When watching the video of Jackson, it's easy to remember when former Patriots running back Robert Edwards tore three different knee ligaments during the "Rookie Beach Bowl" in 1998.

Coming off an incredible sophomore season, expectations are extremely high for the Baltimore signal-caller. Jackson led the NFL in passing touchdowns a season ago, yet Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated earlier this month that he expects him to make a significant jump as a passer in his third year.

Well, in order for Jackson to make that jump, he must stay healthy. So while the quarterback thankfully seemed to be okay, it would be surprising to see him playing beach football anytime soon.

