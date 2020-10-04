Watch: Lamar Jackson takes off on a 50-yard TD run

Barry Werner

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are putting the Kansas City Chiefs in their rear-view mirror. Far, far away.

Watch as the Ravens’ QB takes off and finds the end zone from 50 yards against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.


Surprisingly, it was Jackson’s first running TD of the season and it came in Week 4. Oh, it was the longest running play of his career … for now.