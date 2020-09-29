Watch: Lamar Jackson finds Nick Boyle with a dart for a TD

Lamar Jackson warmed up after the Kansas City Chiefs broiled the Baltimore Ravens in the first half Monday.

Still, a game is 60 minutes and the Ravens scored one touchdown and added another as the fourth quarter opened to draw within 27-20 in Monday Night Football.

That was Jackson to tight end Nick Boyle for the score.

Lamar finds Nick Boyle for the TD!@Ravens pull within 7 at the start of the fourth quarter. 📺: #KCvsBAL on ESPN

