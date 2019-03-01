Watch a Lakers fan win $100,000 on a halfcourt shot (VIDEO)

Many people dream of hitting a halfcourt shot during an NBA game to win a huge prize, be it cash, a car, or otherwise.

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers fan Dean Tran lived the dream of many that so few have completed.

Tran won $100,000 for hitting a halfcourt shot during halftime of a game between the Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Tran even did LeBron James’ popular celebration (taken from Nick Van Exel) after the bucket.

Via Twitter:

Dean Tran is going home with $100k courtesy of @parkmgm pic.twitter.com/VkKG0ld5G7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 28, 2019





Dean Tran just hit a half court shot at the Lakers game for $100,000!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Nh8xLuElMh — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) February 28, 2019





That’s great form. It feels like NBA game ops often grab people who have never touched a basketball in their life for these things, but Tran looked comfortable out there.

Tran said he wanted to buy a Ferrari with it, but for $100,000 he’s looking at used 360 or 430 money. It also seems like 355s are coming back in style, which is what I’d get for this kind of coin.

Enjoy the money, my dude. Getting a Ferrari seems way better than, like, paying off half your student loans or something. What a day.