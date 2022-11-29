Watch Lakers fan drain half-court shot to win $75,000

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

It might have been the loudest the crypto.com Arena was all night.

Between the third and fourth quarters, Lakers fan Jamie Murry of Downey won $75,000 draining a half-court shot — and he got to celebrate with Anthony Davis.

Sink the @MGMRewards Big Shot Jackpot ✅

HIt the Griddy ✅

Celebrate with AD ✅ pic.twitter.com/kDqbSobdS2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 29, 2022

Murry’s celebration is the best part — with Anthony Davis coming out to celebrate with him (and seeming a little shocked by the hug).

One other big shot fell at this game, but Lakers’ fans didn’t like it as much — Pacers’ rookie Andrew Nembhard drained a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

