Watch: Lakers work out Bronny James ahead of NBA draft

Right now, job one for the Los Angeles Lakers is finding and hiring the right head coach. They have interviewed a number of candidates already, including, of course, University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, and they will reportedly interview JJ Redick, who is thought to be their preferred candidate, this weekend.

But this focus on their head coaching search hasn’t prevented them from bringing in draft prospects for workouts.

The one draft prospect that has people talking more than others is Bronny James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Naturally, the elder James’ presence has many wondering if L.A. will ultimately draft his son or even if doing so could be a prerequisite to him remaining with the team.

The Lakers reportedly brought in the younger James for a workout on Thursday.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“James worked out for the Lakers on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly,” wrote Dan Woike. “James’ athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have certainly interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, LeBron James, should he return to the team in free agency this summer (if he opts out, as expected).”

On Thursday evening, a video clip of this workout appeared on social media.

Bronny James at his Los Angeles Lakers workout 👀pic.twitter.com/aluRQDfnZf — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 14, 2024

While there have been some whispers that a team could use its first-round draft pick on the younger James, most rational observers have pegged him as, at best, a second-round pick.

He struggled during his freshman season at the University of Southern California, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes a game while shooting 36.6% overall and 26.7% from 3-point range for a mediocre Trojans squad.

However, he did show some promise during the NBA scouting combine. There, he recorded a robust 40.5-inch vertical leap while doing well during a 3-point shooting drill.

Offense, especially 3-point shooting, is considered a big concern for the younger James. But he is also considered a tenacious defender, which is something that could single-handedly keep his chances of success at the next level alive over time.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire