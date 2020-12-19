Watch Lakers Anthony Davis drop 35 on Suns; he looks ready for season

The LakersAnthony Davis could be in the Most Valuable Player mix this season.

He certainly has the skill, and he will be on the right stage, playing for the high-profile Lakers. Davis looked like an MVP dropping 35 points — 19 during the third quarter — on the Suns Friday night as the Lakers finished their preseason.

Davis shot 11-of-16 on the night. Davis didn’t play in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers held on for a 114-113 win.

It’s just the preseason, but this is a fantastic sign for the Lakers — in a truncated schedule, the Lakers are going to ask more of Davis, and he looks up to the challenge.

Devin Booker looked good and ready to put up numbers this season as well, scoring 27 for Phoenix on 8-of-12 shooting.

