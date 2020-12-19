Watch Lakers Anthony Davis drop 35 on Suns; he looks ready for season

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis could be in the Most Valuable Player mix this season.

He certainly has the skill, and he will be on the right stage, playing for the high-profile Lakers. Davis looked like an MVP dropping 35 points — 19 during the third quarter — on the Suns Friday night as the Lakers finished their preseason.

😤 @AntDavis23 GOES OFF in the @Lakers #NBAPreseason finale! 35 PTS (19 in 3rd) | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/ZvGgmCuRfo — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2020

35 points in three quarters. @AntDavis23 is ready for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/LTO4JwQwOW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 19, 2020

Davis shot 11-of-16 on the night. Davis didn’t play in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers held on for a 114-113 win.

It’s just the preseason, but this is a fantastic sign for the Lakers — in a truncated schedule, the Lakers are going to ask more of Davis, and he looks up to the challenge.

Devin Booker looked good and ready to put up numbers this season as well, scoring 27 for Phoenix on 8-of-12 shooting.

27 points on 8-12 shooting as @DevinBook wraps up his #NBAPreseason with an efficient night! pic.twitter.com/wJSpjo4OWK — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2020

