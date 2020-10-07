Watch: A laid-back John Daly ace prompts charity-pro-am group to go nuts

Nothing about a John Daly hole-in-one is going to be boring, from the attire down to the colorful language used to describe it. From that standpoint, his most recent ace – caught on camera during a recent charity pro-am – doesn’t disappoint in the least.
Daly holed out Sunday on the par-3 11th hole at the Bone Frog Open, a charity pro-am at Federal Golf Club in Glen Allen, Virginia, benefitting the families of fallen Navy SEALS.
Unsurprisingly, Daly was without a hat or shoes and in colorful shorts with his shirt un-tucked. Federal Club golf professional Josh Price caught the swing on camera followed by the celebration that took place afterward among the group.
After the high-fives, Daly can be heard declaring that the shot “makes 11 of those mother–,” catching himself as he realized he was being filmed.
