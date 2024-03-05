How to watch Lady Vols-Clemson softball game

No. 10 Clemson (12-4) will host No. 8 Tennessee (13-4) on Tuesday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Rankings reflect the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

First pitch between the Lady Vols and Tigers is slated for 2 p.m. EST and can be watched on ACC Network Extra. The contest was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. EST and was moved due to expected inclement weather.

The all time series is tied, 1-1, between Tennessee and Clemson. The Lady Vols won the last meeting, 1-0, on Feb. 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Through 17 contests in 2024, the Lady Vols are averaging 1.56 home runs per game. Tennessee’s home run mark ranks seventh nationally and is second in the Southeastern Conference.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire