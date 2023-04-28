How to watch La Vuelta Femenina – live TV and streaming

A general view of the peloton competing during the 8th Ceratizit Challenge By La Vuelta 2022

Starting on Monday, May 1, the peloton will line up for what is quickly being considered the third women's Grand Tour, La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.

The seven-day stage race will begin in Torrevieja, Spain and end atop the iconic climb of Lagos de Covadonga - the mountain that has crowned numerous Vuelta a España champions and will elevate the top climbers of women's cycling.

It's an ambitious Vuelta Femenina route that also includes a team time trial, stages for the sprinters and a second summit finale at the Mirador de Peñas Llanas in Riaza.

La Vuelta Femenina 2023



La Vuelta Femenina 2023 route



La Vuelta Femenina contenders - The favourites in the hunt for the overall victory

Between last year's stand-out rider and winner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and Giro d'Italia Donne Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) and this year's queen of the Ardennes Classics Demi Vollering (SD Worx), there are plenty of contenders for La Vuelta Femenina.

Cyclingnews breaks down the top 10 La Vuelta Femenina contenders.

La Vuelta Femenina live streaming

The 2023 La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour will be available to audiences in 54 countries on Eurosport, with free-to-air TV and digital coverage from broadcasters in Belgium (RTBF), the Netherlands (NOS), Denmark (TV2) and Norway (TV2), together with coverage on Eurosport channels and Global Cycling Network throughout Europe. It will also be shown free-to-air in Spain on RTVE’s television and digital platforms.

Discovery+ carries Eurosport's live coverage and costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99 and will bring La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour to viewers in Europe only.

La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour will be available to view in the USA and Canada on FloBikes, which no longer offers monthly subscriptions. Viewers must purchase an annual subscription for $150 USD / $209.99 CDN.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during La Vuelta Femenina.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN, with ExpressVPN offering the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.