How to watch LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time for Sunday’s NFL Divisional Round playoff game

It’s the LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon on NBC. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday’s Divisional Round match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock Premium. Click here for the full 2022 NFL Divisional Round schedule. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams advanced to the Divisional Round by thrashing the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his first playoff victory. WR Odell Beckham Jr. caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and scored his first career postseason touchdown in the win. The Rams’ star wide receiver also completed a 40-yard pass to RB Cam Akers on a trick play in the third quarter. LA’s defense came up big, with two interceptions from CB David Long Jr. and DT Marquise Copeland. LB Von Miller finished with one sack and three tackles for loss while DTs Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines split a sack.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 on Sunday at home. Brady finished 29-of-37 with 271 yards and two touchdowns notching his 85th postseason touchdown pass and the 35th postseason win of his career. Brady has now completed a total of 1,135 of 1,801 passes in the playoffs, for 12,720 yards, with 85 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. WR Mike Evans had 9 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win while RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn had 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

How to watch LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

When : Sunday, January 23

Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

