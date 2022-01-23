Buccaneers vs. Rams playoff game live on Peacock: How to watch, stream online, time for NFL Divisional round matchup

It’s the Los Angeles Rams vs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how you can live stream the game on Peacock.

Both the LA Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the divisional round after dominant Wild Card weekend victories. Matthew Stafford and the Rams delivered a crushing 34-11 blow to the Arizona Cardinals, while Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15. Find out more about their path to the postseason below.

RELATED: Watch LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream – Where to watch NFL playoff game online, mobile phone, TV

Sunday’s match-up will be the second meeting between the Rams and the Buccaneers this season. The two teams battled it out in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium where the Rams handed the Buccaneers their first loss of the year, 34-24. Stafford passed for 343 yards and 4 touchdowns in that win.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: How to watch playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, live streams, AFC, NFC dates

How can I watch 2022 NFL Playoff games on Peacock?

Peacock will stream the LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match-up taking place at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

Path to the Post Season

Story continues

RELATED: With six sacks in last five games, Von Miller excited for his next challenge in Tom Brady

How to watch LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

When : Sunday, January 23

Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Divisional Round games

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.

Buccaneers vs. Rams playoff game live on Peacock: How to watch, stream online, time for NFL Divisional round matchup originally appeared on NBCSports.com