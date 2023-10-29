How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys this afternoon on Fox
It's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game this afternoon. The Rams are looking to break the Cowboys 10-game winning streak going into the NFC showdown. The Rams vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox at 1 p.m. ET today. Ready to tune into the Los Angeles vs. Dallas showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Rams vs. Cowboys game:
- Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
NFL+
Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Game: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more
What channel is the Rams vs. Cowboys game on?
Sunday afternoon's Rams at Cowboys game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Rams vs. Cowboys game today:
- Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Where to stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game?
For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan, but now through Oct. 11, you can get your first three months for $49.99 per month (as opposed to $70).
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
- Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+
Hulu + Live TV
- Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network
Fubo TV
- Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile
NFL+
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
- Stream select NFL games on ESPN
ESPN+
- Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network
YouTube TV
- Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games
Amazon Prime Video