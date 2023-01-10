How to watch the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: TV/live stream info for Saturday’s NFL Wild Card game

It’s the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Wild Card Weekend showdown you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars matchup.

LA Chargers:

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers finished the regular season with a 10-7 record to lock in the number 5 seed and will make their first playoff appearance since 2018, this Saturday. Brandon Staley who is in his second season of his first NFL head coaching job, will be making his very first postseason appearance as a head coach. Herbert, 24, will also be making his first playoff appearance despite all of the odds stacked against him this season. The 3rd-year QB has dealt with a rib cartilage fracture since Week 2 and also took a scary hit to the head in Week 10. Despite the challenges, Herbert has managed to make history becoming the only QB in the NFL with over 4,000 passing yards in each of his first 3 seasons. This season alone, the 2020 sixth overall NFL draft pick threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns.

When was the last time the LA Chargers won a Super Bowl?

The LA Chargers have never won a Super Bowl. In 1963, when they were the San Diego Chargers, the team won the AFL Championship prior to the Super Bowl era.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 4-8 entering Week 14 of the regular season but managed to pull of a five-game winning streak which included a gritty 20-16 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon that allowed them to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2017 season. The Jaguars had the worst record in the league over the last 8 seasons with just 36 wins in 129 games but things have changed under the new leadership of head coach Doug Pederson who led the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles. Jacksonville is now the second team in league history to win their division after finishing the previous season with the worst record in the NFL (the last team to do that was the 2008 Dolphins).

Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will be making his first NFL playoff appearance after throwing 25 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions during the regular season. The 2nd-year QB may be among the league’s youngest players but has plenty of experience in playoff football. During his time at Clemson, Lawrence led the Tigers to the College Football Playoffs in all three seasons (2018-2020).

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

How to watch LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars:

Where : TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

When: Saturday, January 14

Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Saturday, January 14 Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Sunday, January 15 Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+ Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Monday, January 16 Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

