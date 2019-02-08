Watch Kyrie Irving find out LeBron James drafted him on All-Star team originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The timing of Thursday night's NBA All-Star Draft allowed for some unfiltered reaction at TD Garden.

The draft, which was recorded earlier in the day but aired less than an hour before the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers tipped off Thursday night, featured LeBron James taking his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Kyrie Irving, in the second round.

But Irving obviously didn't watch, which meant it was up to the media to let him know LeBron had drafted him.

His initial reaction?

"Woohoo!"

Reporters then read off Team LeBron's starting five -- James, Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden -- which drew Kyrie's enthusiastic stamp of approval.

"OK. Oh wow. That's a great five. Yo, that's a great five. I'm excited just to be an All-Star, getting picked by the fans, as well as the media. I'm truly grateful.

"It gives us another chance to go out there and play together: myself, Bron, KD, Kawhi and, who else did you say? James? Phew. All right."

Before you interpret this as Irving sowing the seeds to join James in L.A. next summer, he seems more excited about the talent level of his team than any reunion with his ex-teammate.

Besides: Wouldn't James recruiting Irving to the Lakers via the All-Star draft be tampering?

