Watch: Kyren Williams gets Notre Dame on the board against Cincinnati

The Irish have a little bit of momentum on their side. It first started on the defensive side of things as defensive end Isaiah Foskey forced a fumble on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Linebacker Drew White scooped up the loose ball and ran it back 28-yards to put the Irish into great field position.

Four plays later, running back Kyren Williams cashed in the turnover by running 3-yards for a score and getting the Irish right back in this game. The touchdown brought Notre Dame closer to the Bearcats, 17-7, as they try and mount a second-half comeback against a Top-10 opponent.