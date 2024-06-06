Watch: Kyren Williams (foot) returned to practice and is looking shifty

Kyren Williams was dealing with a “foot issue,” as Sean McVay described it, a couple of weeks ago and was expected to miss the rest of the Rams’ offseason program. He had been sidelined but on Thursday, he returned to the practice field.

It was a pleasant surprise for the Rams, even if it is just OTAs, after it was believed that he’d be out until training camp in July. The team shared a video of Williams going through individual drills and he was showing no ill effects from whatever the foot injury was.

He looked quick going through his cuts, moving at seemingly full speed. Williams is established enough that he doesn’t even necessarily need these spring sessions but being the hard worker that he is, he was probably itching to get back out there.

This is the @Kyrenwilliams23 is back at workouts post. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yQjeNSjekN — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire