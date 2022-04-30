Watch: Kyren Williams fights back tears after getting draft call from Rams

Kyren Williams’ dream came true on Saturday when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round, going 164th overall after Les Snead traded up from No. 175. He got the call from Snead and McVay after getting drafted in Round 5, and the video might just bring a tear to your eye.

Williams was emotional after answering the phone, fighting back tears.

“We did it, coach! We did it!” he said. “I appreciate you, coach. I swear to goodness I’m gonna come in there and I’m gonna do everything. I promise y’all gonna get everything from me. I’m gonna come and change it.”

Williams has a chance to be the Rams’ third running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. His ability in pass protection and as a receiver will get him on the field sooner rather than later, too, so long as he can beat out the likes of Jake Funk, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais for the RB3 spot.

He doesn’t lack passion, that’s for sure.