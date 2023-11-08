Watch Kyren Lacy discuss LSU's offense under Garrett Nussmeier instead of Jayden Daniels
LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy discusses LSU football's offense under Garrett Nussmeier with Jayden Daniels potentially out vs. Florida.
LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy discusses LSU football's offense under Garrett Nussmeier with Jayden Daniels potentially out vs. Florida.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 73.1% of his attempts.
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Kyren Williams ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns.
There is limited opportunity in LSU’s nonconference schedule for the Tigers to notch signature wins on their NCAA tournament résumé and it could mean another lower seed for LSU come March.
"I know it's a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Bryant was recently reinstated from an indefinite NFL suspension.
We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Hockey for the first time.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
It's a tough bye week with some of the NFL's best teams on break. Andy Behrens has a list of adds to help fill holes on your roster.
"We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 10 of the fantasy football season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.
The tight end position has long been something of a wasteland in fantasy — yet, eight of them are popping up on Yahoo's top-500 public teams. Scott Pianowski investigates.