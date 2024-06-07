WATCH: Kylian Mbappe has room at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground

Real Madrid are yet to present Kylian Mbappe to the fans, or even publish a photo of him in his new shirt, due to the fact he is still under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the month. However, they had nailed his name to the door.

The door of his very own room at their Valdebebas training ground. The video, shared by Diego Mengual of Conexion Deportiva, shows the luxurious surroundings Mbappe will be in if should have to overnight at the training ground, or even just drop in for a siesta or a shower.

Kylian Mbappe has a room at #RealMadrid's Valdebebas training ground. pic.twitter.com/lzgQnO9yCN — Football España (@footballespana_) June 7, 2024

The room he has been given looks out onto the training pitches from the balcony, and formerly belonged to Toni Kroos, who has already played his last game for Real Madrid. It’s been an understated arrival in the Spanish capital, with other commitments getting in the way, but the Mbappe era has arrived in the Spanish capital.