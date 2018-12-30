Watch Kyler Murray's rushing touchdown to end college football career originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Fittingly, the final play of Kyler Murray's electric 2018 season for the Oklahoma Sooners saw him waltzing into the end zone.

Murray read the Alabama defense and took off for an 8-yard touchdown with 4:23 left in the fourth quarter. He wouldn't see the ball again in Oklahoma's 45-34 loss to Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

The A's top pick in the 2018 MLB Draft showed off his speed all year in his Heisman-winning season. Even in a loss, Murray made history with his legs.

Kyler Murray currently has 100 rushing yards.



If he stays there, he'd be the 1st QB with 100 rushing yards against Alabama under Nick Saban.



Murray also has his 3rd game with at least 250 passing yards and 100 rush yards, most in the FBS. pic.twitter.com/D55NjhH7bT







— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2018

Murray and the Sooners started off slow and trailed the Crimson Tide 21-0 after the first quarter, and 28-0 shortly after. After the first quarter though, they outscored Alabama 34-24. On the night, Murray completed 19 of his 37 pass attempts for 417 yards and three touchdowns through the air while adding another score on the ground to go with his 109 yards rushing.

Though he came short of his goal of national championship, Murray put together one of the greatest seasons in college football history. He finished his junior year with 4,361 yards passing, 1,001 yards rushing, and 54 total touchdowns.

Now, will he report to spring training, try his hand at the NFL, or possibly both?

"I really haven't even thought about it right now," Murray said to reporters when asked the NFL draft. "Sorry about that."

Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to decide on the 2019 NFL Draft. Until then, A's fans will be waiting, but not so patiently.