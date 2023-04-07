WATCH: Kyler Murray showing off next phase of comeback in weight room

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said while at the league meeting that Kyler Murray was moving to the next phase of his recovery and rehab with his strength training.

That apparently includes squats.

On Friday, Murray showed off his work on his Instagram story, which was then shared all over, including the NFL’s official Twitter account.

In this video, marking 13 weeks since his surgery, he squats 315 pounds.

It is clear that he is working hard for a comeback.

There is no timeline for his return and some estimates have him missing as much as half the season.

He isn’t saying anything but he wants to make it clear that he is hitting the rehab hard. If he can’t come back quickly, it won’t come from lack of effort.

