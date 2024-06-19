WATCH: Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and more Cardinals topics with Howard Balzer

The Arizona Cardinals concluded their nine-week offseason program on June 12 and the positive feeling from coaches and players was evident.

As a wrap-up and with a look ahead to the start of training camp on July 23, Howard Balzer recently visited with FOX 10 sports director Richard Saenz on FOX 10 Sports Night.

Topics covered with questions from Saenz were:

Is the 2024 season a make-or-break year for quarterback Kyler Murray?

Marvin Harrison appears on the way to be the team’s No. 1 receiver. How good can he be and what are the chances of him being the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Many players discussed the chemistry there is between them and Howard noted the positive vibe that exists.

With running back James Conner at the top of the depth chart, how does the depth at the position look? Howard mentioned rookie Trey Benson and also noted that Conner is also one of the key leaders on the roster.

Saenz noted that Howard put together the Lindy’s Pro Football Preview and wondered what the prediction was for the Cardinals season.

