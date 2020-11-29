Watch: Kyler Murray with the early throw of the day
The weekend NFL slate is in the early going, but there is a clubhouse leader for the “throw of the week.” Sure, it went for just 16 yards and a first down, but it might be hard to top this play from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray:
How does @K1 make these plays look so easy? #RedSea
📺: #AZvsNE on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3d58FGy7PH pic.twitter.com/zDye10e4gZ
— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020
This is not how you coach the quarterback position, but here Murray retreats under pressure and makes a late throw to tight end Dan Arnold to move the chains on third down.
This is, as it was called in the booth by the broadcast team, “crazy.”