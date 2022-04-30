WATCH: Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr. learn they’re joining the Bears

The Chicago Bears added three new players to the roster on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft.

Chicago selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the 39th overall pick. Gordon, a versatile defensive back, provides an immediate upgrade at cornerback, where he projects to start opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside.

The Bears doubled down on defense in the second round with the addition of Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the 48th overall selection. Brisker could be one of the steals of the draft for Chicago, and he’s someone who figures to start immediately as a rookie alongside Eddie Jackson.

They didn’t forget about the offense, adding Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. with the 71st overall pick in the third round. Jones has out-of-this-world speed, and he’s a versatile receiver who could develop into a threat in Luke Getsy’s offense.

One of the great parts of the draft is getting to hear and/or see the moment that these rookies learn they’re joining the NFL. For new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, they got to deliver the news to the three newest members of the Bears for the first time.

Take a look at the moment that Gordon, Brisker and Jones each learned they were being drafted by the Bears:

CB Kyler Gordon (Round 2, 39th overall)

S Jaquan Brisker (Round 2, 48th overall)

WR Velus Jones Jr. (Round 3, 71st overall)

