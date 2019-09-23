"That's as cool of a win as I've ever been a part of."

It wasn't pretty, but the 49ers got the job done Sunday, defeating the visiting Steelers 24-20 to improve to 3-0 on the young season. In the locker room following the win, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan greeted his boisterous team, and reminded the 49ers of what they had just accomplished.

"How much better can we get though" 👀



Wasn't perfect but the #49ers head into the bye week with a perfect record. #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/f8WRceg9C7



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 23, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It was what we thought. We knew we would get their best," Shanahan shouted, "but we got different character this year, man."

He specifically credited the defense for holding Pittsburgh to just two field goals in the first half despite four turnovers by the offense.

"When you have five turnovers like that, it is hard to win in this league. You have to be good players, but you also have special people. You guys didn't waiver the whole game. Can't appreciate you guys enough for that."

Shanahan then issued his team a challenge: "How much better can we get, though?

"We can get better. We can get a lot better, men," he answered as the locker room reverberated in agreement.

[RELATED: Grading 49ers' offense, defense in gritty win vs. Steelers]

Shanahan proceeded to lay out the upcoming practice schedule, as the 49ers now enter their bye week. A perfect time to get better.

Story continues

Watch Kyle Shanahan give victory speech after 49ers win vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area