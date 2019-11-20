The 49ers' 36-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday left many of us out of breath -- especially head coach Kyle Shanahan. But that didn't stop him from giving a speech to his team.

Shanahan detailed what members of the squad did including those who got pretty beat up as one does during a game of that intensity.

But the team will only get better from here, he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Found a way to get it done! Kyle Shanahan addresses the team following the win. #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/ysQyY6PFgt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 18, 2019

"It's not even close," Shanahan added

And they'll need to.

[RELATED: Jimmy G lives up to challenge in Cards win]

San Francisco has a tough few games ahead of them starting with a Sunday matchup against the Green Bay Packers and then the Baltimore Ravens who have been the most exciting team in the NFL.

If they can continue to follow through as they did against the Cardinals with some absentee big names, amazing things can happen. But it won't be easy.

Watch Kyle Shanahan tell 49ers they can 'get so much better' after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area