Watch: Kyle Pitts gets lesson from Travis Kelce at TEU summit

The Falcons selected Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and after one season in the league, the former Florida star looks every bit as promising as he was advertised to be coming out of college.

Being a great player isn’t just about having elite physical skills, though, it takes discipline and a dedication to the craft to achieve consistent success in this league. For the second year in a row, Pitts is in attendence for Travis Kelce’s Tight End University summit down in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pitts is one of 24 tight ends in attendance getting a masterclass on the ins and outs of playing the position from some of the best to ever do it. The three-day event concludes Friday, but the NFL’s Twitter account released a clip of Kelce giving Pitts some one-on-one instruction.

“You always want to be moving forward,” Kelce said. “There’s always a time and place to dance with somebody at the line (of scrimmage), but you (want to come forward) instead of just coming sideways because that’s not going to threaten anyone.”

Atlanta added two new starting wide receivers over the offseason, so Pitts is already the team’s most accomplished pass-catcher. Expect the second-year tight end to put up even bigger numbers in 2022 as he will likely be the Falcons’ No. 1 option on offense.

