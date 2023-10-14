Watch: Kyle Monangai rushes 21 yards to give Rutgers football the lead

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football, somehow, has the lead. Running back Kyle Monangai putting Rutgers up 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter.

Rutgers football recovered a kickoff with Thomas Amankwaa leaping high and securing the ball following a significant collision in the process.

On the next play after the kickoff, Monangai rushed 21 yards for the touchdown.

At one point early in the fourth quarter, Michigan State was up 28-24 on Rutgers. But then a furious comeback has led Rutgers to take an improbable lead.

Monangai entered the game as one of the leading rushers in the Big Ten and the top rusher for Rutgers football this season.

There was some good running from Monangai on the play, including to power his way the last five yards into the end zone. But Isiah Washington also delivered a very strong downfield block to seal the lane for Monangai’s seventh-rushing touchdown of the season.

This was the third game this season where Kyle Monangai has rushed for 100 yards.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire