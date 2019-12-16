Watch Kyle Juszczyk recover muffed punt, catch TD to extend 49ers' lead
There are ways you handle a punt -- this isn't one of them if you're the Falcons.
During Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kenjon Barber retrieved a punt on the 10-yard line in what appeared to be a standard catch, but he messed up.
On a spin, the ball fell out of his grips. That's when 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk snagged it and got in the endzone to get a first-and-goal at the Atlanta one-yard line:
Then Jimmy Garoppolo tosses one of Juice for the score to take the lead. He celebrated accordingly:
