Watch: Kyle Hamilton seals Notre Dame’s win over Purdue with a pick

Big time players make big time plays. That the epitome of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. More often then not, when the Irish need a play to be made on defense, Hamilton is the one doing it.

Once again the star safety and soon to be All-American again, made a play when the Notre Dame defense needed it the most. The Irish had just extended their lead to 27-13 and Purdue was driving to potentially make this a tight game. Not on Hamilton’s watch as he picked off Aiden O’Connell in the end zone and pretty much sealed the win for the Irish.