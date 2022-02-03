WATCH: Kyle Flood and the staff react to Devon Campbell committing

The Longhorns 2022 class was pretty much all wrapped up by the time the second signing day came around.

However, there was still a major recruit that the Longhorns badly wanted, and quite frankly needed to add to their class in five-star Devon Campbell.

The No. 9 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings was deciding between the Longhorns and their most hated rivals Oklahoma. Campbell made his decision, and decided to join what likely will be considered Texas’ best offensive line recruiting class ever assembled.

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood, and the rest of the staff were thrilled at the announcement and were recorded celebrating as it happened.

The Campbell signing helped solidify Texas as the No. 5 class in the nation, while also helping Texas secure the top recruiting class in the Big 12 Conference.

Related

Texas, Steve Sarkisian among big winners on national signing day

Don’t be surprised if Campbell and a couple of other freshman offensive linemen are in the starting lineup next season for Texas, as that was likely the worst position group on the team in 2021. The Longhorns have their trenches solidified for years to come.

List

Twitter reacts to five-star OL Devon Campbell signing with Texas

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Kevin on Twitter @Kevin_Borba to continue the discussion on the Longhorns 2022 class.