WATCH: Kyle Dugger give Patriots lead with empowering pick-six
It has been a defensive battle between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. A pick-six gave New England the lead late in the third quarter.
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger entered the day with two defensive touchdowns. The first one came in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, and the second one came a couple weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dugger was able to add to the total on Sunday, as he intercepted a Teddy Bridgewater pass for a 23-yard touchdown, while trucking Bridgewater on his way to the end zone.
The interception was Dugger’s seventh of his career and third this season.
The touchdown loomed large and ultimately helped spark the Patriots on a day where the offense has struggled to come away with points.
