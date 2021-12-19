WATCH: Kyle Dugger, Michael Pittman ejected from Patriots-Colts game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not much went right for the New England Patriots through three quarters in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Frustration levels boiled over in the third quarter against the Colts, when safety Kyle Dugger got into a scrap with Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. that started during a play and continued after the whistle.

The end result was matching disqualifications for Dugger and Pittman, the first time either second-year player has been ejected in their NFL careers.

The game has been chippy throughout, as the Patriots' seven-game winning streak is on life support at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dugger had five combined tackles at the time of his ejection, while Pittman had one catch for seven yards.